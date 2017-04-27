FG to begin dredging of Ajaokuta-Onitsha waterways — Amaechi

The Federal Government will next week begin the dredging of the Ajaokuta-Onitsha waterways. The project being execueted by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) will be launched by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on April 28 in Kogi State.

Mr. Amaechi, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja to newsmen. He commended the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for the brilliant initiative.

He said the NIWA has asked its dredgers to carry out maintenance dredging on Ajaokuta-Onitsha waterways to ensure smooth navigation of barges and vessels.

“This is a good idea, the NIWA tried to get back our old dredgers to do the dredging by ourselves, not by contract because we do not have money to award contract. Those companies that can use barges can move their freight; it is 162 meters. They can use it to arrive the Ajaokuta ramp for berthing within three months; we just want the waterways to be navigable” he explained.

The minister said dredging of the Ajaokuta-Onitsha waterways would go a long way in transporting freight to the eastern part of the country.

[Daily Trust]