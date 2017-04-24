Oil workers want FG to create pipeline protection agency

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appealed to the Federal Government to create Pipeline Protection Agency (PPA) that would be saddled with the protection of pipelines in the country.

President of the union, Comrade Igwe Achese, gave the advice in Lagos at the weekend. He said the agency should be well funded and equipped with modern day gadgets like alarms, sensors and helicopter gun-ships with night vision.

Commending the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the re-opening of Mosimi depot, he said the development would make distribution of petroleum products to the South-west easy and put less pressure on petroleum tankers that throng the Lagos axis to load.

He implored the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to also re-open the system B line so that petroleum products could be dispensed through that line.

