Lagos Trust Fund to create 900,000 jobs

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) says it will provide 900,000 jobs and support 100,000 medium scale enterprises in the state between now and 2019.

Executive Secretary of the Fund, Akintunde Oyebode, who disclosed this ahead of the Fund’s planned workshop for business owners in the state, said the development was necessary in order to create a viable business environment in Lagos.

He emphasized that the agency was also mandated to provide training and job placements for the unemployed; mentorship for business owners and improvement of the policy environment to ensure a conducive operational environment for small businesses in the state.

He explained that the workshop was targeted at the LSETF beneficiaries who qualify for export because of the goods they produce, adding that the agency intended to provide business support, advisory services and access to new markets for all its beneficiaries.

“ That is why we have partnered with the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to help achieve this. In addition to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council sessions, we will also have facilitators from the Nigerian Customs Service and NAFDAC,” he said.

