Ambode denies hand in market demolition in Ojodu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunimi Ambode on Friday said his government is not involved in the demolition of Ojodu market in the state.

Hundreds of shops were demolished on Wednesday at the popular market located within Ojodu Local Council Development Authority by men of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment, allegedly in compliance with a court order.

The demolition was said to have caught many traders unaware as they were not given any notice before the exercise was carried out.

Ambode expressed surprise over the demolition which led to loss of goods worth millions of Naira.

The governor disclosed this at the 2nd Quarter 2017 Town Hall Meeting, organised by the state government at the Shibiri/Ekunpa Area Office, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Authority.

He said he did not approve the demolition.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to look into the matter and report back to me. We are ready to support market women and we will not do anything to jeopardize their interest,” Ambode said.

[Daily Trust]