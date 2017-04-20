Equities dip by N105bn after Easter break

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday on a negative note, as NSE Market capitalisation dipped by N105 billion to close at N8,721 trillion.

The All Share index (ASI) depreciated by -1.18% to close at 25,207.93 basis points, as against +0.05% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.09%.

The trading activities’ summary for the day revealed that, a total of 254 million shares valued at N2.4 billion exchanged hands in 2,854 deals.

After the long Easter holidays, market breadth closed negative as FBNH led 14 Gainers against 18 Losers topped by FIDELITYBK at the end of the day’s session – an improved performance when compared with previous outlook.

Market turnover closed negative as volume moved down by 51.85% against 41.02% uptick recorded in the previous session. DIAMONDBNK, GUARANTY and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover. GUARANTY and STANBIC topped market value list.

WAPIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume spike at the end of the day’s session.

Julius Berger Plc in a notice to the NSE declared April 13 to 28 as closed period.

According to the Company and Allied Matters Act Cap C20, LFN,2004(CAMA), the rules and regulations of the Security and Exchange Commission and the NSE, all those considered insiders are under restriction not to trade or deal on the equity of the company.

