Create agency to protect pipelines – NUPENG urges FG

he Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appealed to the Federal Government to create Pipeline Protection Agency (PPA) that would be saddled with the protection of pipelines in the country.

President of the union, Comrade Igwe Achese, gave the advice in Lagos at the weekend, saying the agency should be well funded and equipped with modern gadgets like alarms, sensors and helicopters gunships with night vision.

Commending the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the re-opening of Mosimi depot, NUPENG said the development would make distribution of petroleum products to the south- west easy and put less pressure on petroleum tankers that throng the Lagos axis to load.

He implored the NNPC to also re-open the system B line so that petroleum products could be dispensed through that line.

According to him, the NNPC should go further to reactivate and re-open the other moribund depots in the county.

He commended the corporation’s management under Dr. Maikanti Baru for the increase in refining capacity of the four nation’s refineries by 29 per cent.

He added that the new refinery model of each refinery purchasing crude oil at export parity price, processing and selling the corresponding products on its own account was in order.

[Daily Trust]