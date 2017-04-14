Work commences on Lagos-Ibadan fast train

Ahead of the commencement of the construction work of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) is to begin demolition of structures on its right of way from Apapa, Lagos to Ijoko, Ogun State.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhria disclosed that work on the N485bn project which ground breaking was carried out by Vice President,Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a month ago would commence tomorrow, April 14.

The Lagos – Ibadan standard gauge project being handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is the segment II of the Lagos-Kano Rail Project with extension to Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

Addressing newsmen at the NRC headquarters in Lagos, the MD said the corporation had completed markings of structures and buildings standing on the right of way of the NRC for demolition.

Okhria noted that the NRC had envisaged that its right of way would be maximally required in future and had been careful in granting approval for people to erect buildings on its land.

He said, “We intentionally did not give approval to so many people because we know that one day, the land will be required. So we have already mapped out those places we need to remove and they are aware. We have sensitized them, we have told them to remove their valuables before the bulldozers start work.”

[Daily Trust]