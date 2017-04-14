Reps replace shippers’ council with transport commission

maritime safety, education and administration and that on aviation.

Addressing the House before the adoption of the report, the chairman of land transport committee, Rep Aminu Sani Isa (APC, Sokoto) said the main objective of the bill was to provide efficient economic regulatory framework for the transport sector and mechanism for monitoring compliance among various operators.

He said the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, established in 1978 has all the expertise, experience and manpower and “is most suitable and easily adaptable to perform the role of an economic regulator,” adding that creating an entirely new agency would amount to duplication and waste of resources.

He said the preponderance of views by relevant stakeholders such as the Chartered Institute of Logistics, Freight Forwarders, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, National Road Transport Owners Association (NARTO), Port Consultative Council, Shippers Associations among others, was that NSC should perform the functions of a regulator in the industry.

The report said that a cardinal objective of the transport sector reforms was to bring about efficiency in the area of service delivery and reduce cost of doing business in the industry.

“However, charges have continued to increase, thereby forcing many transport users to take their business to rival ports in the West African sub-region, with consequent massive revenue losses to our nation,” the report said.

The report was unanimously adopted and would be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

