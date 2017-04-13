NNPC to begin to make money from its IT networks

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it wants to commercialise some of its critical Information Communications and Technology (ICT) infrastructure in line with its bid to re-focus the Corporation as a commercially viable entity.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, made this known while receiving the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu at the NNPC Towers.

The infrastructure include the over 960km of fibre optic cable laid between Lagos-Benin and Warri to Kaduna on the NNPC Pipeline Right of Way; 52 remote VSAT stations nationwide and two network centres connecting all NNPC depots and pump stations across the country.

“Our look-ahead plan is to commercialize our fibre-optics cable network utilizing NNPC pipeline Right of Way that cuts across the entire country,” a statement from the corporation quoted the GMD to have said.

Some of the benefits of this initiative, according to the NNPC boss, include the opportunity to provide backbone carriage to meet the National 2020 Plan for broadband penetration in the country.

Baru said the NNPC also boasts of a data centre facility that houses all its Data, Information and business solutions such as the Systems Applications & Products (SAP), E-mail services, collaboration solutions and specialized applications for the oil and gas industry.

He expressed the corporation’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications in its quest to develop new ICT initiatives towards making life easier for Nigerians.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, lauded the GMD for “bringing a new lease of life to the NNPC” through reforms that were in consonance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda for the country.

[Daily Trust]