Buhari appoints CBN non-executive directors
By BusinessNews Staff on April 13, 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007
Presidential spokesman Mr Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement.
According to Adesina, the letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geo-political zones.
- Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East
- Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East
- Professor Mike I. Obadan – South South
- Dr. Abdu Abubakar – North West
- Adeola Adetunji – South West.
[Daily Trust]