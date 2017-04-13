Buhari appoints CBN non-executive directors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007

Presidential spokesman Mr Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement.

According to Adesina, the letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geo-political zones.

Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East Professor Mike I. Obadan – South South Dr. Abdu Abubakar – North West Adeola Adetunji – South West.

[Daily Trust]