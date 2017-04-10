National Assembly to deepen implementation of local content law

The National Assembly has assured that it will provide adequate legislation to deepen the implementation of the local content law in the nation’s oil and gas sector as well as ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, (PIB), currently before it.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, gave the assurance at the 2017 Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair tagged “Advancing Indigenous Participation in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for National Development,” which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said the development was necessary in order to change the outlook of the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Akpan also charged international oil companies to collaborate with indigenous ones in order to give more meaning to the local content law.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Local Content, Hon Emmanuel Ekon, assured foreign oil companies of support to create the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Wabote, promised that the agency would ensure the implementation of local content laws in the country.

[DailyTrust]