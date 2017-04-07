NNPC reopens Warri refinery after power outage

The 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Warri refinery has resumed production of petrol, diesel and kerosene following the repair of an electric fault at the plant.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had in February shut the refinery after gas turbine generators that supply power to the plant tripped off. It then mobilised power firm, General Electric (GE), to rectify the problem.

A top official of the corporation told our reporter that the fault has been remedied and that the refinery resumed production a week ago.

The official said the plant has been refining up to 2.4m litres of petrol per day, 2.2 million litres of kerosene and 2.6 million litres of diesel per day.

The other refineries in Kaduna and Port Harcourt, the official said, “went down and came back (within the year) but they are all working at the moment.”

[DailyTrust]