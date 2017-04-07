33 electricity turbines shut, grid loses 2,591mw over gas

The national electricity grid lost 2,591 megawatts (mw) on Wednesday due to gas shortage, line constraint and low water level across 12 Generation Companies (GenCos), Daily Trust reports.

Daily power generation statistics obtained by our reporter yesterday shows that the peak (highest) generation was 3,932mw on April 5, 2017 from which 87,244 megawatts hour (mwh) energy was sent out through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) for supply to end users.

The industry data also showed that 77 turbines were available and could have produced 6,887mw if the dominant tripartite constraints of gas, line and water level were addressed. However, only 44 worked, producing 3,486mw off peak, while 33 turbines were shutdown.

A breakdown indicates that gas constraints accounted for 2,443mw of the power loss in 10 gas-based power stations. Geregu NIPP lost 290mw from two turbines; Olorunsogo’s three turbines could not generate 360mw, while Egbin Power’s three steam turbines lost out 495mw.

Delta Power’s seven turbines only produced 250mw and lost 210mw. Olorunsogo Gas lost 114mw from three idle turbines; and Omotosho Gas lost 152mw also due to three idle turbines.

The others are Alaoji NIPP which could not produce 360mw as the three turbines rested; Afam VI produced zero instead of 400mw because the three turbines were out; Ihovbor NIPP lost 112mw as one turbine was not utilised that day, and Omotosho NIPP had two turbines unutilised, causing a loss of 240mw.

Daily Trust also reports that water management affected power generation in the mid-week. Jebba Hydro lost 90mw as one turbine was unutilised due to low water level.

For transmission line constraint, Ibom Power was affected as one of its turbines did not produce, hence, losing 57.6mw.

Further analysis shows that among the 23 power plants that operated in the week, Kainji Hydro generated the highest output of 389mw. It was followed by Okpai Power in Delta State generating 363mw, and Jebba Hydro, 357mw. The lowest generating plant in the midweek was Sapele Steam which produced 55mw.

In summary, the three hydros and three steam plants generated 1,244mw; the gas-fired plants numbering 18, generated 2,688mw making a total of 3,932mw.

The industry data also showed that 77 turbines were available and could have produced 6,887mw but for the dominant tripartite constraints. Only 44 worked producing 3,486mw.

It was gathered that the installed capacity of the thermal (gas based) stations is 9,084mw on daily generation. However the gas plants only generated 2,443mw leaving a difference of 6,630mw as at Wednesday.

