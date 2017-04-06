Buhari launches economic recovery plan

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday morning launched the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The brief ceremony, held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, was attended by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress John Odigie-Oyegun, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, among others.

Dogara expressed conviction that the document, if implemented, would turn around the economy.

He, however, expressed concern over implementation, describing Nigeria as “a burial ground for good ideas” because many conceived in the past were not implemented.

Dogara pledged unalloyed cooperation and support of the House of Representatives to the implementation of the plan, saying “We will follow through to ensure the document is implemented.”

Saraki said the launch of the plan was a promise kept, pledging that the Senate would make it work.

In his welcome address, Budget and National Planning Minister Udoma Udoma, said Buhari had approved that a special unit be created in the Presidency to monitor the implementation of the plan.

