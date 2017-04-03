Governor Okowa urges oil firms to invest in host communities

The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that oil companies should invest in the development of their host communities.

Okowa spoke at the commissioning of eight projects by the NPDC-Seplat Joint Venture in Ugborhen, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

He commended Seplat Petroleum Development Company for the strides it is making in the development of its host communities in Delta and Edo states.

The governor noted that investments by Seplat in host communities would enhance the confidence of oil companies and encourage peace in the Niger-Delta.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Austin Avuru, explained that the company was committed to the all-round development of communities which influenced the decision to periodically embark on projects.

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major-General Felix Mujakperuo, (rtd), Orhue I commended the company for the projects with which was transforming host communities.

