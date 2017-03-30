Keystone Bank gets transitional board

Following the sale of Keystone Bank Limited to the Sigma Golf-Riverbank Consortium by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, the new owners have announced the names of members of the lender’s transitional Board of Directors.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lender listed the members as Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo (Chairman); Mr. Hafiz Bakare (Acting Managing Director/CEO); Mrs. Yvonne Isichei (Executive Director); Mrs. Titilayo Adebiyi (Non-Executive Director); and Mr. Bulus Bunken Dan-Habu (Non-Executive Director).

According to the bank, the transitional governance arrangement, which will take effect from April 1, 2017, is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The statement read, “By the 31st of March 2017, the current Board of the Bank (including the MD/CEO, Mr. Philip Ikeazor) would have fully disengaged, except for Bakare and Isichei, who will continue as part of the transitional governance board.”

