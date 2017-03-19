Minister urges SON to help Nigeria out of recession

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has called on the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), to contribute its quota in bailing the country out of recession.

Enalama, gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2017 SON management retreat in Lekki, Lagos.

The minister, represented by the Minister of State, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, said the agency has a responsibility to make its technical skills available to Nigeria especially at a time the country is facing economic challenges and rising incidences of sub-standard products and goods.

The Director-General of the SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, expressed the readiness of his agency to partner with others to ensure that the economic recession comes to an end.

[DailyTrust]