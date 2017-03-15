Kerosene price decreases by 18.77% in February

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene, decreased by 18.77 per cent month-on-month in February.

The bureau announced this in a “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (February 2017)’’ released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report, however, stated that average price per litre paid by consumers increased by 31.34 per cent year-on-year to N352.42 in February, from N433.84 in January.

It stated that the states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Lagos, which sold the product for N455; Ogun N425.44 and Ondo, which sold it for N424.07.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Sokoto State, which sold for N295.24; Gombe, N291.67 and Katsina State, which sold for N286.11.

Similarly, the report stated that average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene, decreased by 4.77 per cent month-on-month.

It also stated that the price increased by 81.92 per cent year-on-year to N1, 366.08 in February, from N1, 434.44 in January.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Yobe, which sold for N1,800.00; Kebbi N1,687.50 and Akwa Ibom, which sold for 1,636.36.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Sokoto State, which sold for N1,114.29; Ebonyi, N1,080.00 and Anambra, N1,068.18.

Meanwhile, Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for February also released by NBS, stated that average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 3.68 per cent month-on-month.

The report stated that the product increased by 68.74 per cent year-on-year to N249.38 in February, from N240.52 in January.

It stated that states with the highest average price of diesel were Adamawa, which sold the product for N280; Ebonyi, N272.5; Cross River and Borno, which sold the product for N271.

Also, the report stated that states with the lowest average price of diesel were Oyo, which sold it for N226.67; Bauchi, N226 and Osun, N220.

(NAN)