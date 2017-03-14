Eko Disco threatens to publish names of energy thieves

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has threatened to publish the names of customers involved in energy theft also publish their names in the national dailies as part of the measures to stem the tide of the practice in the company.

Besides,the power company offered to reward anyone who reports cases of energy theft by some unscrupulous elements 20 per cent of the money recovered from perpetrators of the act.

The Chief Executive Officer of the power company,Mr.Oladele Amoda,who, announced these at a stakeholders’ forum with Festac Town residents in Lagos, also said the action was necessary due to the fact that over N1 billion had been lost to energy theft and vandalism in the zone.

The CEO, who was represented by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Sam Nwaire, said Eko Disco spent about N1 billion in the last three years to replace vandalised equipment and damaged meters by customers .

[DailyTrust]