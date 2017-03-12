Naira steady after Buhari return from UK medical leave
Nigeria’s naira exchange rate was steady on both the official and black markets on Friday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s return home from extended medical leave in Britain.
The naira was quoted at 310.50 on the official market while black market rate stood at 458. The central bank has been intervening on the official market over the past two weeks to boost liquidity and support the currency.
(REUTERS)
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Naira steady after Buhari return from UK medical leave
Nigeria’s naira exchange rate was steady on both the official...
-
Foreign exchange reserves exceed $30 billion as of March 8 – CBN
Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose above $30 billion as of...
-
Again, Soludo attacks FG’s approach to economy
For the umpteenth time, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...
-
Airport closure: I’ll remain in Kaduna for six weeks – Aviation Minister
As the Kaduna International Airport continues to bubble following the...
- Posted March 11, 2017
- 0
-
Naira appreciates against dollar, pound sterling, Euro
The Naira traded at N455 to a dollar amid liquidity...
- Posted March 11, 2017
- 0
-
World Bank mobilises $1.6bn for Nigeria, Yemen, Sudan to tackle hunger
The World Bank Group on Thursday revealed that it was...
- Posted March 10, 2017
- 0
-
Governor Abubakar visits oil prospecting site, commends FG’s commitment
Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has commended federal government’s effort through...
- Posted March 10, 2017
- 0
-
Naira steady after Buhari return from UK medical leave
Nigeria’s naira exchange rate was steady on both the...
- March 12, 2017
- 0
-
Foreign exchange reserves exceed $30 billion as of March 8 – CBN
Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose above $30 billion as...
- March 12, 2017
- 0
-
Azman Air commences flight operation in Sokoto
Azman Air Thursday commenced flight operation to Sokoto state....
- February 21, 2015
- 382
-
NRC increases Lagos goods trains, eyes fuel haulage
The Nigerian Railway Corporation says it has increased its...
- June 23, 2016
- 95
-
-
-
-
omi daniel says:
Nigeria News
- Police nabs doctor who allegedly stabbed own mother to death for ‘insulting’ him
- FA Cup: I am not looking for revenge – Mourinho insists ahead of Chelsea tie
- Akeredolu sacks management of Ondo boards, parastatals
- How Neymar can become World’s Best Player – Kaka
- Ibori’s return: APC Chieftain, Emma Bazim, decamps to PDP in Delta