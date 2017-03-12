Don't Miss


Home   >   Business   >   Industries   >   Economy   >   Naira steady after Buhari return from UK medical leave

Naira steady after Buhari return from UK medical leave

By on March 12, 2017

Nigeria’s naira exchange rate was steady on both the official and black markets on Friday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s return home from extended medical leave in Britain.

The naira was quoted at 310.50 on the official market while black market rate stood at 458. The central bank has been intervening on the official market over the past two weeks to boost liquidity and support the currency.

 

(REUTERS)