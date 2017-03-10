Governor Abubakar visits oil prospecting site, commends FG’s commitment

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has commended federal government’s effort through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in prospecting for oil in Benue Trough of the Gongola basin.

He stated this on Thursday when he visited the site of oil prospecting at Barambo village in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

The prospecting activity in Bauchi, Gombe and Borno states was a joint venture between IDSL a subsidiary of the NNPC and other investors which resumed in 2016.

Governor Abubakar who was accompanied on the tour by members of his economic team said that the visit was part of a projects inspection tour going on in the state including the ongoing oil exploration work in the area.

He was conducted round the site by the General Manager, Frontier Exploration Services, Engineer Bako Mazadu.

The governor was briefed on the work done so far as well as the deployment of the modern 3D Seismic method being used for prospecting which is yielding positive result and is different from the 2D method used 20 years ago.

Speaking to the gathering earlier, governor Abubakar thanked IDSL for executing projects in the immediate communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Governor said his visit will put an end to doubts about exploration work in the region, stating that plans are in motion to continue to diversify the state’s economy and look for new revenue sources.

In his address, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Maikanti Kachalla Baru disclosed that the resumption of oil and gas exploration in the Gongola Basin was to actualise the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the basin which was suspended for over 20 years.

Baru who was represented by Engineer Bako Mazadu said that the ongoing 3D Seismic prospecting activity involves 435 square kilometres in the first phase which will extended in the coming months.

[DailyTrust]