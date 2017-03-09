Senate rejects Customs’ plan to impound vehicles

The Senate yesterday rejected plans by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to impound vehicles whose customs duties have not been paid.

Adopting a motion by Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) the Senate directed the NCS to stop the implementation of its circular on the matter.

In a circular dated March 2, the Customs said it extended the grace period of one month, between March 13 and April 12, for all vehicle owners in the country whose customs duties were not paid to do so.

But raising a point of order, Na’Allah said the circular was issued without clear guidelines as to what category of vehicles would be affected.

He said implementation of the circular would cause significant discomfort to the teeming law abiding citizens of Nigeria, saying it was already causing anxiety among the citizens.

“The Senate do hereby resolve to direct the Nigerian Customs to stop all actions regarding the implementation of the same circular until it appears before the Senate Committee on Customs to explain in details the purpose of the circular to the Nigerian public,” he said.

[DailyTrust]