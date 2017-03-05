Trade Fair: Dangote, KADCCIMA partnership will help economy

Representative of the President of the Dangote Group and Deputy Managing Director, Dangote Flour Mills, Alhaji Ahmed Yakasai, has said that the cooperation between the Dangote Group and the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, (KADCCIMA), has been helping to ginger the country’s economy.

Alhaji Yakasai who said this at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing Kaduna 38th International Trade Fair, added that the conglomerate is not resting on its oars to better the economy.

He said the Group’s ongoing 650,000bpd refinery project will address the problems associated with petroleum importation into the country.

Besides, he said the company has been helping small businesses through its partnership with Bank of Industry (BOI).

He said the Dangote Group and Kaduna State Government are partnering to reinvigorate the Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria, PAN, in order to create jobs for the youths.

Speaking at the Special Day, President of the KADCCIMA, Hajiya Muheeba Fareeda Dankaka commended the Dangote Group for its yearly sponsorship of the event, adding that in the company, the chamber found a worthy partner in the development of the Nigerian economy.

“Dangote Cement is also rescuing African countries with its cement plants across Africa,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has extolled the partnership between the Dangote Group and the Kaduna State Government.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Barnabas Bala Bantex said this when he visited the Dangote Group’s Pavilion.

