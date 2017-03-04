2016 budget: FG records N1.1tr shortfall in IGR

The Federal Government recorded a shortfall of N1.1trillion in the projected Internally General Revenue (IGR) for 2016, government officials told a Senate panel yesterday.

They said the budget achieved 55 percent implementation of the capital component with N870 billion.

Officials including the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze made the disclosure when they appeared before the joint Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje had requested from the officials the performance of the 2016 budget.

[DailyTrust]