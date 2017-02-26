FG appoints directors, GM for FAAN

The Federal Government has appointed three new directors and a General Manager for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The directors, according to a statement from the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, the Director of Security Services (DSS), Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, Director of Airport Operations (DAO), Engr. Salisu Nura Daura, Director of Maintenance and Engineering and Aniefiok Umoh General Manager, Finance.

“The Management and staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) welcomes the new directors and General Manager and looks forward to a good working relationship that will add value to the system”, the statement said.

[DailyTrust]