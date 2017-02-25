Lawal appointed as GTBank ED

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, has announced the appointment of Mobolaji Lawal as an Executive Director of the Bank. Prior to his appointment, he was the Divisional Head, Digital Banking Division.

Lawal joined the bank in 1992 as an executive trainee and rose through the ranks to become a General Manager, a position he held until his appointment as Executive Director.

He has over 24 years’ of banking experience, which covers various aspects of banking including credit risk management; corporate banking group; commercial banking group; investment banking and corporate finance where he served as Group Head.

He holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (1990); B.L from the Nigerian Law School (1991) and a Masters of Business Administration from the Oxford University, United Kingdom (2002

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Segun Agbaje, said the bank maintain high corporate governance standards and ensure Board appointments are in line with global best practices.

He further stated: “Bolaji has been an integral part of the bank’s success and has seen the bank evolve and develop through the years. I am confident that his appointment to the Board will further strengthen and position the bank for improved performance.”

[DailyTrust]