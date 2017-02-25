Emirates appoints new manager for Nigerian, West African operations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) based carrier, Emirates, has appointed Afzal Parambil, as its Regional Manager for West Africa.

Prior to taking up his new appointment, Mr Parambil served in a number of commercial roles within Emirates, the most recent being the Country Manager for Ethiopia.

Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa, Orhan Abbas, in a statement, said Parambil would manage Nigerian operations and the entire West Africa.

He said: “Nigeria is a very important market for Emirates and we are delighted that Mr. Parambil will serve as the new Regional Manager for West Africa. It’s part of our human resources strategy to continuously develop and enhance our employees’ capabilities across the Group through providing them with new challenges and opportunities.’’

Parambil will be responsible for the overall Emirates operation in Nigeria and West Africa as a whole, and will oversee sales and customer service, cargo and airport operations.

Mr. Parambil holds a Degree in Economics and he has also completed extensive training programmes across Finance, Marketing, Leadership and General Management in aviation from various colleges.

[DailyTrust]