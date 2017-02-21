Chamber urges exporters to access CBN loans

The Jigawa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (JICCIMA) on Friday urged exporters and businessmen in the state to access loan facilities provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve the country’s economy.

The Director-General of JICCIMA, Malam Abdullahi Sulaiman, gave the advice while addressing some exporters at a workshop organised to sensitise them to non-oil export stimulation facilities.

Sulaiman said government was sincere in its diversification policy, adding that “I am urging all exporters in the state to take advantage of this golden opportunity from the federal government to access the N500 billion facility being provided for non oil exporters,” he said.

He said the state had a lot of exporters whose products could be marketed in the international markets.

