FAAN commissions fresh 216 security, fire fighting officers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) has formally commissioned 107 Aviation Security(AVSEC) and 109 Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS).

The new FAAN personnel who were recruited last week are expected to compliment security at the airports and beef up the capacity of the fire fighting arm of the agency.

Managing Director of FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma urged them to be dedicated in providing the required services to the agency, the traveling public and stakeholders in the aviation industry.

Dunoma represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA), Mr. Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi reminded the new recruits of the challenges ahead and admonished them to inculcate what they have learnt in the course of their training.

He warned them against compromising in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “This career path is challenging and rewarding. In the course of its pursuit, you have agreat responsibility to live up to the vision of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria which is to be amongst the best airport groups in the world.

“You should bevigilant and ensure that you do not become the weak link in this value chain.While acknowledging the inherent challenges in your operations, you must guard against temptation and compromises. You should always put service first before any other consideration, as this organization places integrity above all other things”.

According to him, the event further demonstrates the management’s commitment to human capacity development witha view to meeting the highest standards of professionalism and best industry practices.

He praised the parade instructors and trainers for what he called their “impressive performance,professional carriage and excellent drill”, stressing that the painstaking rehearsals and hard work had obviously paid off.

Director of Human Resources and Administration, Hajia Salamatu Umar-Eluwa said the 216 commissioned officers have gone through three months of training at FAAN training center and that they are part of the online recruitment exercise that took place in 2015.

According to HajiaUmar-Eluwa, the first batch was trained between July and October last year and have since been integrated into the system.

She said, “You have been recruited to serve in the para-miltary arms of this organization where total discipline, professional conduct, unalloyed loyalty and special vigilance are required. I believe that the quality of training you have received hasadequately prepared you for these. Our expectations of you are very high and I believe you have all it takes to exceed them.”

