Trade Fair: Kaduna Chamber, Dangote partner to bolster economy

Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has commended Dangote Group for its sustained partnership and sponsorship, especially for this year’s trade fair.

A statement from Dangote Group said the trade fair will offer the group opportunity to display its numerous innovative products which include the Dan-Q Seasoning, sachet sugar, salt, cement and pasta among others.

The Director General of KADCCIMA, Usman Saulawa, told newsmen, “We have visited a number of embassies and high commissions. We have also visited a number of our partners, including the major one – Dangote Group,” he said.

The trade fair which runs from February 24 to March 4, 2017, has as its theme ‘Promoting Public-Private Partnership as Panacea for Accelerated Growth and Development.’

Saulawa said all along the Dangote Group has been sponsoring the fair, adding that “The relationship between KADCCIMA and Dangote Group has been a very long one. Dangote has been identifying with Kaduna International Trade Fair for long. Its participation at the fair is close to almost 30 years.”

He described the annual event as Africa’s most famous trade fair and assured that it would help in deepening business relations across Africa.

[DailyTrust]