Digitisation: Senate to invite NBC boss, stakeholders over set-up boxes, others

The Senate Committee on Information says it will invite the Director General of National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, to answer complaints by some Nigerians on non-functional set up boxes.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that the boxes were provided in the pilot process toward the country’s digitisation to satellite television viewing.

He, however, said people who bought the boxes had some complains and the committee wanted the NBC boss to explain, adding that other relevant stakeholders would equally be invited in that regard.

Adokwe expressed concern that some people in the pilot states where the boxes were provided, including Abuja, complained about difficulties in receiving signals.

He said the set-up box concept was initiated to get signals through satellite antennas in the pilot states, as such, there shouldn’t be concerns.

According to him, the Senate Committee on Information is interested in knowing what is responsible for the hitch, and other issues surrounding the set-up boxes.

He added that “the set-up box, if properly tuned to the television, is supposed to download signal from that antenna and one should be able to view up to 15 television stations.

“If one is in Abuja for instance, he or she should be able to view the channels clearly if properly tuned. There are about 13 licenced set-up box manufacturers but with these

complains, we have to ask the NBC what is going on.”

The lawmaker further said “the director general, National Broadcasting Commission ought to also brief the committee fully on every aspect of the digitisation process.

“From some of the oversight functions we have undertaken to the NBC, we learnt they have done some switchover in Jos and some in Abuja.’’

He reiterated the committee’s commitment to follow through the process to ensure that the country moved fully from analogue to digital broadcasting.

