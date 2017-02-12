FG to reposition economy by leveraging on ICT – Perm Sec

The Ministry of Communications says the Federal Government is repositioning the country’s economy by leveraging on Information Communications Technology (ICT).

A statement issued in Abuja by Mrs Pauline Sule, the Assistant Chief Information Officer, quoted Mr Sonny Echono, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry as saying this at the 6th edition of DSTV Eutelsat Star Awards in Lagos.

Multichoice Africa and Eutelsat Star Awards is aimed at showcasing innovative ideas on the application of satellite technology in Africa, create awareness among African students and stimulate their interest in Science and Technology, especially ICT.

Echono said that the star awards encourage young students to write an essay or design poster on satellite-related topic on the amazing power and capabilities of satellites and the ability of scientists to make sense of “our world’’.

He said that the ministry of communications would take the lead in repositioning the country’s economy to leverage on ICT for growth and development.

He added that the ministry in taking the lead needed the support and cooperation of the organised private sector like MultiChoice, civil society groups and well-meaning Nigerians to unlock the potential of the ICT sector.

According to him, the task of repositioning the economy will require necessary steps to encourage the ICT ecosystem, identify policy benefits, business opportunities and technology solutions.

The perm sec said that it would also share best practices and form strategic relationships that would drive the country’s ICT and telecoms industry to profitability and growth.

“ In addition, it will support key players and start-ups like social responsibility initiatives to encourage a passion for ICT in young people across the African continent and Nigeria in particular,’’ he said.

He said that Galaxy Backbone, a leading ICT infrastructure and services provider and NIGCOMSAT, a communications satellite company had signed an MoU.

He said that the MOU was designed to improve efficiency, reduce cost and avoid duplication in the provision of connectivity services to government ministries, departments and agencies.

Echono said that the synergy would accelerate social inclusion, support the National e-Government Master Plan as a tool to improve governance and efficiency in the delivery of quality public services.

He however urged the organisers of the award to take advantage of the huge business opportunities in the ICT sector and to strive for excellence in their operations

He tasked the awardees not to rest on their oars, saying that this should be an incentive to learn and explore more in the area of ICT also to invest in the skills and talents at all levels.

(NAN)