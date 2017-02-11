Sokoto to procure 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser at N5bn

As the wet season farming approaches, the Sokoto State government on Friday said it will procure 50,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser at the cost of N5 billion for farmers in the state.

Speaking after the state executive council meeting held at the Government House, Sokoto, the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, said that the fertiliser was part of the federal government’s intervention to the states using the instrument of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

According to him, the fertiliser would be supplied by the Kingdom of Morocco in line with the bilateral agreement between the federal government and the kingdom to supply certain percentage of fertiliser to Nigeria.

[ThisDay]