Mobil Producing Nigeria gets new Managing Director

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, a Nigerian affiliate of the American oil giant, ExxonMobil Corporation, has announced the appointment of Mr. Paul McGrath as the new Chairman and Managing Director effective March 1, 2017.

McGrath will succeed Mr. Nolan O’Neal, who has elected to retire after 34 years of service. McGrath was most recently a senior executive in charge of project execution for ExxonMobil Development Company, based in Houston, Texas.

[ThisDay]