Food safety key to economic revival – Ministers

Five ministers and international and local stakeholders working in the area of food safety said improved food safety system was key for Nigeria to increase its economic investments.

They made this known yesterday in Lagos during the first Nigerian food safety and investment forum organised by the European Union Funded United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Quality Infrastructure Project for Nigeria.

Speaking separately, they said it was important for the country to revisit its food safety system in order to ensure that Nigerians have access to safe food, and to protect them from food borne diseases and other health hazards.

The ministers include: Prof Isaac Adewole (health), Audu Ogbe (agriculture), Okechukwu Enelamah (trade and industry), Ogbonnya Onu (science and technology) and Amina Mohammed (environment).

Earlier, Bernardo Calzadilla -Sarmiento, Director, Department of Trade, Investment and Innovation, UNIDO said the forum represented an important step on Nigeria’s path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which is one of the main objectives of UNIDO.

[DailyTrust]