NCAA slams N32m fine on First Nation Airways

First Nation Airways and one of its Pilots have been fined by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over violation of safety regulations.

In a Letter of Sanction conveying the penalties, the Airline was ordered to pay a sum of N32,000,000 (Thirty two million naira) only while the Pilot – in – Command (PIC) of the Aircraft, will pay N1,500,000 (One

million five hundred thousand naira ) only.

The NCAA in a letter to the Airline on Sunday explained that during a Ramp Inspection on your Airbus A319 Aircraft with registration mark 5N-FNE at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA),it was discovered that the PIC was not in personal possession of a current medical certificate neither was it readily accessible.

Consequent upon this, a Letter Of Investigation[LOI] was sent to the Airline and the Pilot.

However, in their response, the Pilot admitted violating Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) while the Airline demonstrated lack of thorough knowledge of the requirements of the Regulations.

A statement by the Spokesman of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye said the airline has contravened the Regulations by allowing a flight crew member to be rostered to operate a total of 16 nos (sixteen) scheduled flights on the

2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th November, 2016.

He said, “These operations were carried out while his medical certificate had expired since on the 1st November, 2016, thereby rendering his Pilot License subsequently invalid from that date.

“In light of these, the Airline is hereby sanctioned in accordance with IS 1.3.3 (14) while the Pilot suffered similar fate in line with IS 1.3.3(11) (15) (e), in lieu of suspension under IS 1.3.3(11)(15)(a) of the Nig.CARs

2015.

“On this strength, the Airline is required to pay a total sum of N32,000,000 (Thirty – two million naira) only while the Pilot will pay N1.5 million (One million and five hundred naira) only, being moderate civil

penalty for the violation. The fine must however be paid within seven (7)

days of receipt of the letter from the Authority”.

The authority advised all Airline Operators to acquaint themselves properly with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) to guide their operations as violation[s] is viewed seriously.

[DailyTrust]