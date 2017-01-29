How ICT can reposition Nigerian economy – LCCI boss

The nation’s Information and Communication Technology, (ICT), sector can revive Nigerian economy if the needed infrastructure and policies are put in place, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), Mrs. Nike Akande has said.

She spoke at a pre-event gathering of the 2017 Information Communication Technology Expo, (2017 ICTEL Expo), billed for July 25-27 with the theme “The digital economy-strategies for growth in a connected world.”

She also said that ICT sector has continued to drive sustainability of business in Nigeria.

Mrs. Akande urged the federal government and private sector to consider Public Private Partnership, (PPP), to mobilize needed infrastructure investments with government providing a conducive environment where ICT can thrive.

The Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of the LCCI, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, said that the Expo will offer information, inspiration, innovation, optimal brand exposure and platform for diverse business and investment opportunities.

[DailyTrust]