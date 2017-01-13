America, Nigeria ties will be stronger in years ahead – NACC

Nigerians have been assured of a better business relationship with the United State in the years ahead. It has also been stated that a lots are being put in place to allow products from sub-Saharan African countries into the American market.

The National President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Olabintan Famutimi, who gave the assurance in an interview with THISDAY, also allayed the fear in some quarters that the incoming administration of Donald Trump would create bottlenecks for effective bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to him, rather than slowing down business, the administration would create enabling environment for businesses to grow. He pointed out that US lives on strong institutions that cannot be tampered with, rather it would be more solidified.

“The truth is that nothing much is going to change because everybody has been afraid that when a new government comes, things will go upside down. Let me assure you, I am so close to the American government. I was there during the elections and I know what is going on. The Americans live on strong institutions. No president would come and change everything.

The system will not allow it. You will be able to thinker with some because the reality is already dawning on the new president. Some of the things he said he was going to do then are being playing down now that he has won. As we talk, he is talking a different language. From erecting a fence against Mexico, he said he is going to strengthen the ties. From cancelling Obama care, they are going to modify things. From banning all Muslims from entering America, they are going to look at case to case basis. So some things will change, but it is not going to be so radical or fundamentally different from what it used to be,” he said.

Speaking on how Nigeria can revamp her economy, the NACC president said the chamber has aligned with the federal government on the need to diversify from oil to strengthen other sectors of the economy, especially agriculture. He urged the government at all levels to show more political will towards the diversification from oil in 2017 as the country look to recover from the current economic recession and the pain of a mono-product economy.

On the efforts being made to promote export into America, he said one of the chambers biggest focuses is how to promote export into America.

“We are doing it firing on all barrels and we are recognised. The government is working with us, the American government is working with us; all government agencies are working through us presently. They know we are the authentic body that can make this happen.”

[ThisDay]