NACC seeks cordial business relations between Nigeria, US

The President and Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, Chief Olabintan Famutimi, has reiterated the association’s commitment towards promoting cordial business relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

According to Famutimi, cordial business relations and favourable economic policies between both countries will help Nigerian businesses to grow.

He added that the development would create a platform where businesses in the country could tap into the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act signed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the US.

The NACC president noted that this would increase the US private sector investment in the country.

Famutimi made the remarks in his keynote address at the association’s annual dinner and 56th anniversary celebration in Lagos on Friday.

According to the chairman, the association has a mandate to continue to advise the Federal Government to formulate policies aimed at enhancing the business environment in the country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, and the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State on Commerce and Industry, Mr. Adeyemi Olabinjo, were present at the event.

Famutimi told the gathering that the NACC was focusing on ways to promote export into America, among other things.

He said, “Our business is to promote business relationship between Nigeria and America and we have been doing that for 56 years. All business relationships between Nigeria and America are supposed to be driven by the NACC and that is what we do. Our job is to help businesses.”

Our major focus now is how to diversify Nigerian economy into exporting and luckily, the American government gave us a platform in the form of Africa Growth and Opportunity Act that was signed in 2000 to permit products from sub-Saharan countries to enter into the American markets duty-free.

[Punch]