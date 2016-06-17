FBN Capital to boost investment banking

FBN Capital Limited says it is committed to the growth of the Nigerian economy and will continue to boost investment banking in the country.

The lender said it would raise the bar of investment financing by rending sound professional services.

The banker stated this after it received accolades from The Banker, Global Finance and EMEA Finance Achievement Awards.

FBN Capital, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, was recognised for consistent and outstanding performance by three financial awards institutions.

The firm emerged as the winner of the ‘Best Refinancing in Africa’ at the EMEAFinance Achievement Awards; the “Deal of the Year Africa” at The Banker Awards; and the “Most Innovative Bank in Africa’ by Global Finance Awards.

Reacting to the development, the Director and Head, Debt Solutions, FBN Capital, Mr. Patrick Mgbenwelu, was quoted as saying, “These awards reaffirm our ability to remain at the forefront of structuring and closing innovative financing solutions within the African Investment Banking industry. We are pleased to have upheld the trust our clients placed in FBN Capital to assist in heading, structuring and arranging the Accugas IV financing, and our team remains committed to launching similar robustly structured financings in the local market.”

The investment bank said it was also awarded “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria’ by Global Finance Magazine for the fifth consecutive year.

The Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FBN Capital, Lolade Sasore, while commenting on the award, said, “We are honored to receive the recognition as an acknowledgement of the high standards we deliver for our clients whom we truly see as partners.

“As a member of the FBN Holdings Group, FBN Capital is committed to raising the bar much higher and offering our clients the most innovative solutions, demonstrating unrivaled market expertise and reliable business values.

She added, “Providing sound professional advice and execution capabilities in supporting the financing, investing, trading, securing and advisory needs of our clients is our singular focus, and our partners remain confident that they can rely on us to look beyond today and create opportunities for their tomorrow.”

EMEA Finance is a bi-monthly global industry publication that reports on the major financial events and happenings initiated and influenced by the international financial industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Banker, a part of the Financial Times Group, has been providing global financial intelligence since 1926 and for the annual award, one winning bank is selected for each of the 120 countries judged.

The Global Finance Awards uses a series of criteria including market share, number and size of deals, service and advice, structuring capabilities, and distribution network, according to the group.

[Punch]