Don't Miss


Home   >   Headline News   >   Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom to Get Deep Seaports

Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom to Get Deep Seaports

By on September 11, 2011

As part of the efforts to boost operations in the nation’s seaports, the Federal Government    plans  the development of green fields with the construction of  four deep sea ports.

The states where the seaports will be developed  include Lagos,  which will get two seaports,   Akwa Ibom  and Ogun.

Minister of Transport, Senator  Idris Umar   who disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing   said that  two deep seaports will be built at Lekki   and Badagry  in Lagos.

The other seaport  will be constructed at  Ondo/Ogun, while the fourth will  be at   Ibaka in Akwa Ibom  state.

It would be recalled that  the Managing Director of NPA, Engr Suleiman Omar had said that the  Lekki  deep seaport project will commence early next  year, while that of  Akwa-Ibom will  follow.

The take-off  date of the  other deep seaports was not disclosed.

However,, the Minister said  that the  ports terminals have been concessioned to both  indigenous and foreign private terminal  operators  to improve efficiency, decrease cost of operation and accelerate development of the seaports.

He said that this will go a long way to situate   Nigeria as a hub for international freight and trade in West and Central Africa.

Umar said that the Transport Ministry   was  determined to  attain the  vision 20:20:20 objectives  by evolving a world class transportation system in Nigeria  and to reposition the country as a hub in West and Central Africa.

He said that his mandate was to formulate and implement government policies for effective and efficient transport system in the country, as well as set guidelines on transportation for stakeholders, among others.

Thisday

  • http://rto-russia.com РТО – Организация

    Deep sea ports will allow you to put cargo in bulk with a volume of up to 50,000 tons.

    We will be glad to supply sugar beet pulp, wheat food, wheat feed, barley, chickpeas, lentils.