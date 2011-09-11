Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom to Get Deep Seaports

As part of the efforts to boost operations in the nation’s seaports, the Federal Government plans the development of green fields with the construction of four deep sea ports.

The states where the seaports will be developed include Lagos, which will get two seaports, Akwa Ibom and Ogun.

Minister of Transport, Senator Idris Umar who disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing said that two deep seaports will be built at Lekki and Badagry in Lagos.

The other seaport will be constructed at Ondo/Ogun, while the fourth will be at Ibaka in Akwa Ibom state.

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of NPA, Engr Suleiman Omar had said that the Lekki deep seaport project will commence early next year, while that of Akwa-Ibom will follow.

The take-off date of the other deep seaports was not disclosed.

However,, the Minister said that the ports terminals have been concessioned to both indigenous and foreign private terminal operators to improve efficiency, decrease cost of operation and accelerate development of the seaports.

He said that this will go a long way to situate Nigeria as a hub for international freight and trade in West and Central Africa.

Umar said that the Transport Ministry was determined to attain the vision 20:20:20 objectives by evolving a world class transportation system in Nigeria and to reposition the country as a hub in West and Central Africa.

He said that his mandate was to formulate and implement government policies for effective and efficient transport system in the country, as well as set guidelines on transportation for stakeholders, among others.

Thisday